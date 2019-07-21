Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$4.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $795.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

