Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Price Target to C$0.25

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEE. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Delphi Energy alerts:

TSE DEE opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. Delphi Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.91.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delphi Energy will post 0.0722581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Energy

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.