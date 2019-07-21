Royal Bank of Canada Trims Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$5.00

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVA. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

TSE NVA opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $570.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at C$194,526.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,650 shares of company stock worth $100,563.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

