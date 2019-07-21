Royal Bank of Canada Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$9.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POU. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB reissued a neutral rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.68.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$6.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.70. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.41) by C$3.82. The business had revenue of C$246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

