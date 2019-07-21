RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives €52.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.58 ($61.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

