RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get RumbleON alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMBL. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 29th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.30.

RumbleON stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $223.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $55,176.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marshall Chesrown purchased 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $37,675.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,950 shares of company stock valued at $217,142 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RumbleON by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RumbleON by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.