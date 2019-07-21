Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SB. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Wayside Technology Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Shares of SB stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.69 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 295,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

