Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 110.97% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $945.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.18. 2,182,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,623. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.63.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $74,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,756.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $351,135 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.