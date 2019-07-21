Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.44 ($34.23).

ETR:SZG opened at €19.67 ($22.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.16. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €19.13 ($22.24) and a 12-month high of €44.00 ($51.16).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

