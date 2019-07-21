Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.25 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder bought 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60,008.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9,406.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

