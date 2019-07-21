Sanne Group’s (SNN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 764 ($9.98).

Shares of Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 733 ($9.58) on Wednesday. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a one year high of GBX 737 ($9.63). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 702.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,715.61 ($2,241.75).

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

