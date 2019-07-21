Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Receives Neutral Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $369,694.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,287.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 34.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 41.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.