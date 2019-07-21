Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

