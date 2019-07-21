Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $359.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 289,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,857,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,932,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 147,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 88.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

