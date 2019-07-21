SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

SEMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the first quarter worth $156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the fourth quarter worth $7,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SemGroup by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after purchasing an additional 178,897 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SemGroup by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SemGroup by 5.9% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 323,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEMG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 619,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. SemGroup has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $937.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $567.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SemGroup will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

