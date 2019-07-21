Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JSR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,061.13 ($53.07).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,181 ($28.50) on Thursday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,298 ($82.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,876.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

