Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 172.11% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We expect F1Q20 results – due Wednesday, 7/24 to support our thesis that Sify is well-positioned for above-average growth as an Information and Communication Telecom Solutions provider levered to attractive India market.””

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.