Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6.19.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.53 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 57,136 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.