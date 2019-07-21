Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,500 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $275,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,636,355 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29. Snap Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $16.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.25 to $17.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Snap by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $12,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

