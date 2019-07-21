Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLDB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tocagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.08. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Andrey Zarur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after buying an additional 436,161 shares during the period. Emory University increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 140,141 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

