SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $773.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 122,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 99.9% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 172,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

