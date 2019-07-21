Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.