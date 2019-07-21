Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Shares of STLD opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Rinn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,341.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

