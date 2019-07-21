Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.51 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $71,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $109,056.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,447.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock valued at $567,204 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

