Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Receives $64.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SF. Compass Point began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 288,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,343. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,172,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,638.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,920 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,143,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,222,000 after buying an additional 474,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,635,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,603 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

