Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 16th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 40.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

