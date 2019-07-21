Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TSM opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

