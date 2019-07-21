Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 75.94%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

