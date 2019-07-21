TheStreet Lowers Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to F

TheStreet cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a c+ rating to a f rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

EBIX stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Ebix had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ebix will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 813.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

