Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We waited to have a call with management, and our summary underneath is a reflection of the information gleaned from our conversation.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Titan Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.56.

TMDI stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

