Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday.

LON:TOWN opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.91. Town Centre Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 million and a PE ratio of -39.13.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

