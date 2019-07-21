TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 48.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

