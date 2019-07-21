Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,439 ($18.80).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company had a trading volume of 366,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,283.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.15.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Coline McConville purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,303 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £886.04 ($1,157.77).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.