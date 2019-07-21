Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Dobrient purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,750.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,228 shares of company stock worth $270,043 over the last three months. 8.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,588,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,588,000 after purchasing an additional 83,458 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,937 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 403,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

