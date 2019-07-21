UBS Group Boosts Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $50.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of SKX opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 9,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $302,130.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 22,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $707,216.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,164.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $2,900,456. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,796,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 870,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at $8,391,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at $6,508,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 523,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

