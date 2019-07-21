UBS Group Reiterates “€9.70” Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

UBS Group set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.19 ($11.85).

AF stock opened at €8.82 ($10.25) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.30. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

