ValuEngine Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLW. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE:CLW opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $300.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $428.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.99 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Linda K. Massman purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,049.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

