Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

VEGPF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.