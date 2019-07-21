Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.04.

NYSE:V opened at $179.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.63. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $181.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $360.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

