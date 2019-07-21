VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 7.43%.

VLVLY opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.26. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

VLVLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

