Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their market perform rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report released on Thursday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCN. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.21. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,258,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,618,000 after buying an additional 94,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $378,868,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,905,000 after purchasing an additional 193,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

