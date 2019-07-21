Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.54.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cleveland Research cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Waters stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.72. 560,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,720. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.58. Waters has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $63,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 23.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

