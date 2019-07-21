Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08. Obseva has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Obseva by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Obseva by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Obseva by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

