Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Shares of NEWR opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $2,199,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $1,404,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,950 shares of company stock worth $17,972,923. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,880,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,970,000 after buying an additional 87,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,580,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,018,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,492,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,975,000 after buying an additional 254,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Relic by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,807,000 after buying an additional 125,157 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

