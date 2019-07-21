Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $3,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

