Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ifs Securities raised SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.91. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.43 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 503,967.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 312,460 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.