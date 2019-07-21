Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $112.53 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.68 and a 12-month high of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,113.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.