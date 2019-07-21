Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,573. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

