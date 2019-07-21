Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce $6.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $7.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $20.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $39.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.98 million, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $41.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 617,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

