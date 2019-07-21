Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Limoneira posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Limoneira had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 29,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $336.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

